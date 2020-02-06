Unsung Knights hero returns to Cherbourg

CHERBOURG has a rich history of rugby league and a long list of talented players who have run out with some of the country's best.

Leo Dynevor was a light-footed halfback who burst onto the scene when he was signed on a one-year deal with the Newcastle Knights in 1997.

The Cherbourg junior played a pivotal role in the club's maiden premiership after playing the majority of the season with Andrew Johns sidelined due to an ankle injury.

He played 16 games that season, and without him the Knights wouldn't have won the premiership.

Growing up playing rugby league in Cherbourg was all about continuing a legacy according to Dynevor who said the area was known for its footy.

"Growing up in the community there is a strong legacy left behind from all the older footballers," Dynevor said.

"A lot of families have a footy bloodline and a lot of young people grow up around rugby league.

"Cherbourg has done very well over the years and growing up you are taught a lot of tradition and to play the game with pride and passion."

Cherbourg is set to host its first rugby league carnival in 32 years at this weekend's Legends of League game and it's anticipated more than 3000 spectators will file through the gates.

Dynevor said the Legends of League event brought so much energy to the community.

"Last year the Legends of League match generated an electric atmosphere in Cherbourg," he said.

"The event is great for getting the community involved and now with the carnival, this year should be even better.

"It really focuses on building the community again and at the end of the day rugby league is going to be the winner."

No stranger to Jack O'Chin Oval, Leo Dynevor will run out in the green and gold to face his old club the Cherbourg Hornets on Saturday.