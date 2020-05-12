Upcoming Kingaroy grief and loss program for locals

The Blue Care free Grief and Loss program has been operating since 1990 and is open to anyone who is experiencing grief through the loss of a loved one. Photo: file

PEOPLE experience grief in many different ways and Blue Care recognises that some may need extra support during this journey.

As a result, the organisation is conducting specialised programs for those who have experienced the loss of a loved one.

According to Blue Care’s Margaret Spinks, some people may struggle with grief more than others.

“People experience grief in many ways,” she said.

“It is normal for bereavement to bring with it a mixture of intense feelings of sadness, confusion, anger, guilt and fear as well as memories of happier times.

“Some people may feel more vulnerable to their grief at this time of social distancing and isolation.

“As restrictions are lifted and we are able to meet again, this program may be the support that helps people to continue on their grief journey.”

The Blue Care Grief and Loss Program aims to provide information on the grief process as well as offering practical advice and effective coping skills while providing emotional and social support.

“The program runs as a small group, meeting for two hours each week for eight consecutive weeks, usually on Blue Care premises,” Ms Spinks said.

“There is no cost for the program and the trained facilitators volunteer their time to the program recognising the individual and community benefit it provides.

“Programs are scheduled in Toowoomba, Stanthorpe, Warwick, Kingaroy and Roma throughout the year.

“While not meeting during the COVID – 19 restrictions, now is the time to get your name on a waiting list so that dates can be set and programs are ready to commence as soon as we are able.”

The program aims to:

Provide information on the grief process, stages of grief, and the individual nature of each journey.

Offer practical advice following the loss of a loved one.

Provide emotional and social support.

Provide effective coping skills.

In this structured program, you will meet in a group of up to eight people for two hours a week over eight weeks.

For more information or to register your interest, phone Margaret Spinks 0491 071 787 or email bluecare.grief.loss@gmail.com.