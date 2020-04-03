UPDATE: Campbell claws his way up as counting continues

AS VOTE counting continues nearly one week since polling closed, the battle for mayor of the South Burnett gets even closer with just 3.22 per cent separating veteran councillor Keith Campbell and new kid on the block, Brett Otto.

With only 27.69 per cent of enrolled votes left to count it looks like this year's election could end up being one of the closest results in a long time.

The mayoral results as they stand so far as of Friday, April 3 at 11.30am with 27.69 per cent of votes still to be counted.

Unfortunately Abigail Andersson and Toni Ralph have not made the cut this year, with only 2410 and 1361 votes respectively, that just leaves Campbell and Otto left to fight it out neck and neck.

Meanwhile the Mayor of Cherbourg Shire Council has been decided in a landslide result with former deputy mayor Elvie Sandow currently sitting on 32.25 per cent (119 votes) with Max Conlon the next most popular candidate on 18.43 per cent (68).

But with 76.76 per cent of the 482 votes counted so far, Sandow has well and truly taken the cake and trumped former mayor, Arnold Murray by an impressive 91 votes.

While the results for the four councillor roles are much closer than the mayoral results, with 75.10 per cent of the votes counted it's look like Bronwyn Douglas, Leighton Costello, Fred Cobbo and Tom Langton will be Cherbourg's councillors for 2020-2024.

The results as they currently stand for Cherbourg division one councillor as of Friday, April 3 at 11.30am.

As for the rest of the South Burnett council division results, divisions one and two were uncontested meaning Roslynn Frohloff and Gavin Jones get to keep their jobs for another term while Danita Potter has safely secured her role for a second term as well, sitting on 74.97 per cent (2082) of votes with only 28.67 per cent of the 4063 votes left to tally.

Newcomer Kirstie Schumacher has blitzed the division four polls, taking out 70.90 per cent of the votes over Terry Fleischfresser and 72.76 per cent of votes counted, this is the fourth division to be a clear cut result.

The same scenario is evident in division five's results with long time councillor Kathy Duff currently taking out 85.33 per cent of the votes over newcomer Colleen Bird.

While division six is proving to be a battle to the very end with Scott "Hook" Henschen (48.6 per cent) climbing his way back up the results tally one per cent at a time over Ros Heit (51.4 per cent).

With only 65.56 per cent of votes counted, it could be anyone's game here.

For South Burnett mayoral and division 6 results it's simply going to be a waiting game, with a spokeswoman from the Electoral Commission of Queensland saying postal votes don't need to be back until 5pm on April 7.

Meaning we may not have clear cut results for either position until mid next week at the earliest.

And with over 6300 votes left to count in the mayoral results, anything is possible at this point in time.

