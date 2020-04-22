UPDATE: Do you know how to contact your councillor?

FIRST DAY: The South Burnett Regional Council mayor Brett Otto and councillors with their certificates of declaration after their first council meeting on Monday, April 20. Photo: Laura Blackmore

THE South Burnett Regional Council has undergone a number of changes this week after the recent local government election.

The newly elected team were sworn in at their first meeting on Monday, April 20 at the Kingaroy Council Chambers.

Mayor Brett Otto took to the podium to pledge his declaration to office for the next four years, followed by his fellow councillors.

Division 2 councillor Gavin ‘Spud’ Jones was voted in as Deputy Mayor after defeating Kathy Duff and Kirstie Schumacher in the race for the spot.

Division 1 councillor Roz Frohloff will be heading up the Local Disaster Management Group as their Chair for the next four years with Division 3 councillor Danita Potter elected as the Deputy Chair.

Council said with all of the changes, there were some updates on how to get in touch with the region’s councillors.

Here’s a list of all the councillor’s contact details:

Mayor – Cr Brett Otto | 4189 9155 the.mayor@southburnett.qld.gov.au

Deputy Mayor-Division 2 Councillor – Cr Gavin Jones | 0419 769 994 div2@southburnett.qld.gov.au

Division 1 Councillor – Cr Ros Frohloff | 0417 767 444 div1@southburnett.qld.gov.au Division 3 Councillor – Cr Danita Potter | 0409 490 175 div3@southburnett.qld.gov.au Division 4 Councillor – Cr Kirstie Schumacher | 0475 007 705 div4@southburnett.qld.gov.au

Division 5 Councillor – Cr Kathy Duff | 0437 020 705 div5@southburnett.qld.gov.au Division 6 Councillor – Cr Scott Henschen | 0477 010 743 div6@southburnett.qld.gov.au

Council said residents council also contact the mayor or a councillor via council’s phone numbers 1300 789 279 or 4189 9100, email info@southburnett.qld.gov.au or online via council’s website www.southburnett.qld.gov.au ‘Contact Council’.

In order to provide the community with great access to council, all future council meetings will be livestreamed via the council’s website under ‘Council Meetings.’

Recording of previous meetings, meeting schedules, agendas and minutes will also be available on the website.

Recording of council meetings will eliminate barriers that may prevent the public from attending in person, especially during with the current limitations due to coronavirus.

For further information regarding council’s meetings, contact council’s executive services team via phone on 4189 9100 or email info@southburnett.qld.gov.au.