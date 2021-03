Paramedics attended to a male patient following a single-car crash at Haly Creek: Photo/QAS

Paramedics attended to a male patient following a single-car crash at Haly Creek: Photo/QAS

Emergency services were called to a single vehicle rollover in Haly Creek near Kingaroy this afternoon.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics and police were inbound to the crash along Stuart Valley Dr, after receiving a call about 10.50am.

According to a QPS spokesman, first responders attended to a male driver, however he did not require transportation to hospital.

It’s believed the vehicle flipped and rolled onto its side.