UPDATE: Hospital development well underway

The Kingaroy Hospital redevelopment is continuing and remains on track for completion in 2021. Photo: Darling Downs Health

THE $73 million Kingaroy Hospital redevelopment has been unaffected by the global pandemic and there has been significant progress since the last update.

According to the Darling Downs Health director of projects, planning and property Phil Gregory, the Kingaroy Hospital redevelopment is well under way.

"The new Kingaroy Hospital redevelopment is progressing well," he said.

"Stage one works are well-advanced with the main hospital building on track to be ready for hand over late this year.

"Stage two works including outpatient services are also running to schedule planned to finish in the second half of 2021.

"The tower crane that has been a standout on the horizon in recent months will soon be dismantled as the roof section of the main hospital is almost complete.

"The main hospital building's internal framework is going up and wiring and plumbing is being installed.

"The exterior brickwork has started, windows and roof sheeting are also being installed.

"Externally, the Gabion retaining wall has been completed.

"The project team are also looking forward to the scaffolding coming down soon to reveal the main hospital building."

The Kingaroy Hospital redevelopment project will deliver a new hospital building, two operating theatres, two birthing suites, inpatient and outpatient wards and an expanded emergency department, which will include an emergency short stay unit.

The hospital is set to provide more patient treatment spaces, increase the range of surgical services available and improve the hospital's role as a hub for trauma, paediatric, obstetric and rehabilitation services.

A time lapse video of construction works from September 2019 to January 2020 is now available to view on the Kingaroy Hospital redevelopment project web page.