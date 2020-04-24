UPDATE: How coronavirus reached and infected Kingaroy

CORONAVIRUS TESTING: Science labs across Queensland are busy testing possible coronavirus vaccines. Photo: QLD vaccine lab

IN THE past two months Kingaroy has had two confirmed cases of coronavirus, and Queensland Health has now released information explaining how the cases were contracted.

Queensland’s coronavirus hot spots have been revealed in new data released by the State Government.

On their new website Queensland Health has confirmed one of the Kingaroy coronavirus cases was contracted from overseas travel.

The data revealed the other confirmed case was contracted from interstate travel.

Both cases are now inactive and Kingaroy has been coronavirus free for over ten days, since April 14.

Kingaroy’s first coronavirus diagnosis and recovery was a 53-year-old male who tested positive for coronavirus in Kingaroy on March 13 and made a full recovery by March 24.

On April 1, Queensland Health confirmed a second case of coronavirus in Kingaroy.

They self isolated in their home, just like the first patient, and their full recovery was confirmed on April 14 – just two weeks after their confirmed diagnosis.

In launching the online site, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has promised the website “will be the single source of truth for all Queensland COVID-19 data drawn from across the state”.

The website health.qld.gov.au/covid-data has also revealed how cases were contracted.

The two Kingaroy cases are now inactive, with both patients recovering approximately two weeks after their diagnosis.