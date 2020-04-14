Menu
UPDATE: Kingaroy coronavirus patient’s progress

Madeline Grace
14th Apr 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:08 PM
THE second local diagnosed with coronavirus in Kingaroy has officially recovered and is no longer contagious after testing negative to the virus, according to a Darling Downs Health spokesperson.

"We can confirm that we have no active cases in Kingaroy," they said.

It can be revealed they are no longer required to stay in self-isolation, after making a full recovery.

On April 1 Queensland Health confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in Kingaroy.

According to a Darling Downs spokesperson the patient was in a stable condition, had self-isolated at home, and was being checked on daily by clinical staff.

"Due to patient confidentiality and the number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) now in Queensland, we are unable to provide any further details at this time," the spokesperson said.

According to Darling Downs Health they have been in self-isolation since their diagnosis and will continue to practice social distancing as required at this time.

It is understood the Kingaroy resident had tested negative to the virus in the last couple of days and their full recovery was confirmed today (Tuesday, April 14), just two weeks after their confirmed diagnosis.

This follows on from Kingaroy's first coronavirus diagnosis and recovery - when a 53 year old male tested positive for coronavirus in Kingaroy on March 13 and made a full recovery by March 24.

Both locals have now tested negative making their cases inactive.

