An artist's impression of the new hospital after the redevelopment at Kingaroy.
Darling Downs Health
REVEALED: What to expect at the new Kingaroy Hospital

Madeline Grace
18th Mar 2020 11:05 AM | Updated: 12:26 PM
THE $73 million Kingaroy Hospital redevelopment project is well underway and Darling Downs Health has just released more details.  

A Darling Downs Health Spokesperson said the Kingaroy Hospital redevelopment project was a major investment in the South Burnett region.  

"The redeveloped Kingaroy Hospital will ensure the communities in the South Burnett region have access to better health care facilities close to home," they said.  

They said the expanded emergency department would include:

  • A short stay unit
  • Expanded renal dialysis unit
  • Increased specialist outpatient facilities
  • Establishment of a tele-chemo unit
  • Introduction of a new day surgery unit including new state-of-the-art operating theatres
  • Modern birthing suites
  • Modern wards allowing better patient care and comfort.

  The Darling Downs Health spokesperson also confirmed there would be:  

  • 20 extra hospital beds (an increase from the current 46 beds to 66)
  • One extra operating theatre (an increase from the current one to two)
  • Seven extra emergency department bays (an increase from the current five to 12)
  • Two extra consulting rooms (an increase from the current four to six).

Currently the estimated Kingaroy Hospital building completion date is set for mid 2021 and the official handover due later that year.

