Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Photo: Zizi Averill.
Photo: Zizi Averill.
News

UPDATE: Man dies after Leichhardt Hwy rollover

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@apn.com.au
20th Jul 2020 6:40 PM | Updated: 21st Jul 2020 6:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 6.30PM:

A man has died after a single vehicle traffic crash on the Leichardt Highway.

The crash happened 15km north of the township of Taroom on Monday afternoon, July 20.

Preliminary inquiries suggest just after 2pm the roadtrain the man was driving left the carriageway for an unknown reason and rolled.

Sadly, the man died at the scene.

There remain some delays to the Leichhardt Highway with diversions in place.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.

Community Newsletter SignUp

EARLIER: 

EMERGENCY services are on scene at a serious truck rollover north of Taroom that has closed the Leichhardt Highway.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the rollover occurred at 2.27pm on July 20.

"Paramedics have assessed one patient," he said.

The rollover occurred about 15km north of Taroom, on the way to Banana, according to a Queensland Police Service spokesman.

"It does look quite serious," the spokesman said.

More to come...

death editors picks fatal crash leichardt highway

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld push to scrap NAPLAN, give teachers extra leave

        premium_icon Qld push to scrap NAPLAN, give teachers extra leave

        Education In a move to placate angry teachers, the Palaszczuk Government has sent Queensland’s powerful union a proposal to scrap the controversial NAPLAN test,

        • 21st Jul 2020 5:04 AM
        • 2 wannabacowboy
        Deb shuts down Springborg questions

        premium_icon Deb shuts down Springborg questions

        Politics Deb Frecklington has refused to say when she found out Lawrence Springborg had been...

        Tourism spikes as grey nomads bring cash into Burnett

        premium_icon Tourism spikes as grey nomads bring cash into Burnett

        Travel An ease in restrictions and border closures has prompted caravanning retirees to...

        Popular South Burnett country music festival postponed

        premium_icon Popular South Burnett country music festival postponed

        Music One of the South Burnett’s leading country music musters has been postponed.