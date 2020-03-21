UPDATE & PHOTOS: The first fatality on our roads for 2020

AT THE SCENE: The fatal motorcycle collision in Wattle Camp resulted in the death of a man in this 70s on Tuesday and marked the first road death in the region for 2020.

WARNING: Some of these images may be disturbing for some readers. If you or anyone you know is struggling please call Lifeline on 13 11 14.



AMID all the concerning news surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, a tragic road crash in the quiet community of Wattle Camp ­involving two motorcyclists has resulted in the first 2020 fatality on South Burnett roads this week.

The incident is currently being investigated by the ­forensic crash unit from ­Toowoomba with conclusive findings not expected to be revealed for several weeks to months.

One motorcyclist died ­following a motorbike crash on Memerambi Barkers Creek Rd in Wattle Camp on Tuesday afternoon.

The RACQ LifeFlight helicopter was called to the scene of the Wattle Camp fatality on Tuesday afternoon along with a team of QAS paramedics, police officers and fire crews.

Preliminary information from authorities suggests two male riders were travelling west together at Wattle Camp along Memerambi Barkers Creek Rd at 3.45pm.

According to police, one of the motorbikes collided with the other.

One of the riders, a man aged in his 70s, suffered significant injuries after coming off his bike.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

At the scene of the fatal traffic crash at Wattle Camp on Tuesday afternoon.

The other motorcyclist, a 46-year-old man, was not ­seriously injured in the ­incident.

A spokesman from Kingaroy Police Station has confirmed Tuesday’s incident is the first fatality on South Burnett roads for 2020, and the fourth fatality for the south west policing district.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said no further details could be revealed while the forensic crash unit investigated the incident.

Police officers carrying out initial investigation at the scene of the Wattle Camp fatal collision on Tuesday afternoon.

“Fatal crashes like the one that occurred on Tuesday can take a long time to finalise because investigators need to be extremely thorough when investigating crashes like this, so it will take some time before we know more conclusive information about this crash,” he said.

Police officers carrying out initial investigation at the scene of the Wattle Camp fatal collision on Tuesday afternoon.

Wattle Camp’s Denis Locke lives about 400 metres from the crash site, and said he came outside when he heard the helicopter landing.

“They need to do something about this road, the pot holes out here are terrible,” he said.

“The dust and sun in your eyes at this time in the afternoon is deadly.

The current state of Memarambi-Barker's Creek Rd, just a few kilometres from the fatal Wattle Camp crash site.

“For the heavy transport that uses this road, the B-doubles and semi trailers going to the feedlot – we need a safer road.

“The road needs to get repaired and upgraded as soon as possible so this doesn’t happen again,” he said.

“With the amount of heavy vehicles using this road, it’s only a matter of time before another accident ­happens.”