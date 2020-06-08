Menu
A single car has crashed into a pole at Memorial Park in Kingaroy. Photo: contributed
News

UPDATE: Test results for bizarre pole park crash

Madeline Grace
8th Jun 2020 10:00 AM
YESTERDAY morning at 5.22am a car full of passengers, driven by a female, hit an electricity pole in Memorial Park Kingaroy.

Further police investigations revealed the car crossed from William St over Haly St and then onto the wrong side of William St (the driver's side).

The car then hit the gutter, a parked car, and then ended up hitting an electricity pole in the park itself.

All five passengers were transported to hospital for observation.

However, they were all incredibly lucky and escaped without major injuries.

Kingaroy Police have taken blood from the female driver and are waiting for results before any charges can be laid.

Results take a minimum of 6 weeks.

drink driving offence kingaroy crash kingaroy police memorial park kingaroy
