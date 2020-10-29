Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
QAS paramedics are responding to a Tannum Sands address after a boy got his head trapped underwater in a pool ladder.
QAS paramedics are responding to a Tannum Sands address after a boy got his head trapped underwater in a pool ladder.
News

UPDATE: Toddler nearly drowns, trapped in ladder

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
29th Oct 2020 4:47 PM | Updated: 7:08 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: 4.45pm: A toddler has been taken to hospital after a near drowning incident at Tannum Sands.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics attended a Waratah Crescent address after reports the young boy had been trapped underwater after getting his head stuck in a pool ladder.

The spokesman said paramedics assessed the boy at the scene, who was reportedly initially struggling to breathe.

"He was taken by ambulance to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition." the spokesman said.

The spokesman said paramedics were querying whether the boy's head was stuck under the water.

 

INITIAL REPORT: 4.07pm: Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are responding to reports of a near drowning at Tannum Sands involving a young boy.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics were responding to an address at Tannum Sands after reports a boy was trapped underwater after his head was caught in a pool ladder.

The spokeswoman said paramedics were called just after 4pm.

It is understood the boy has been released from the ladder and is having difficulty breathing.

More to come.

backyard pool editors picks gladstone gladstone observer near drowning qas gladstone qas paramedics young boy
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RAIDS: Police bust Burnett bikies with firearms, drugs

        Premium Content RAIDS: Police bust Burnett bikies with firearms, drugs

        Breaking Police have charged two South Burnett members of the Finks and Rebels Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs after a series of raids allegedly found weapons and drugs. FULL DETAILS:...

        QLD election: Where to vote this Saturday

        QLD election: Where to vote this Saturday

        Politics QLD election day 2020: Full list of polling booths for Saturday 31

        South Burnett students to perform with aria nominated group

        Premium Content South Burnett students to perform with aria nominated group

        Music Students from three South Burnett schools will perform at the opening night of an...

        BUSINESS BOOST: Candidate’s plan to turn words into action

        Premium Content BUSINESS BOOST: Candidate’s plan to turn words into action

        Politics NANANGO labor candidate Mark Stapleton plans to snap local infrastructure projects...