Witness says crash victim’s mother cut him from car

A young man has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a horror Gympie region crash overnight. FILE PHOTO Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

A WITNESS on the scene of last night's horror crash at Imbil said the victim's mother helped cut him from the wreckage.

The young man, aged in his twenties, was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition after his car struck a pole on Yabba Creek Rd.

He had severe head and chest injuries.

Posting in a local community group, Tony Milekic said he was shaken by the crash after attending the scene himself.

"Airlifted as I write still stained and shaking," Mr Milekic wrote.

"Please take care out there (debris) and shards everywhere.

"I'm praying the driver pulls through ok as when I pulled him out of the car, his injuries (were) serious. Seemed stable in the end.

"Sadly his dear mum helped cut him out so hoping her reassuring voice and touch held his vital signs up.

"Here's to a healthy recovery dear friend."

