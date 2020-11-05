Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service are at the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
Queensland Ambulance Service are at the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
Breaking

UPDATE: Woman in hospital after being hit by car

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
5th Nov 2020 10:40 AM | Updated: 11:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 11.05AM: The injured woman has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with leg and head injuries.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokesman, the car had rolled out of the driveway and struck the woman on the way out.

Police will not be investigating the incident.

INITIAL: A woman has been injured after being hit by a car in Yeppoon.

Emergency services were called to reports of a vehicle and pedestrian incident on Charles St at 10.04am.

A woman in her 40s was assessed for a leg injury and lacerations to the head.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman, it was a "low speed" incident.

It is understood the woman is in a stable condition and will transported to hospital.

More to come.

car vs pedestrian yeppoon
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Everyone appearing before Nanango Court today

        Premium Content NAMED: Everyone appearing before Nanango Court today

        News HERE are the names of everyone facing Nanango Magistrates Court today.

        Woman puts head through cop car window, spits blood at cops

        Premium Content Woman puts head through cop car window, spits blood at cops

        Crime 28-year-old woman threatened to jump under a truck

        POLITICAL BLOODBATH: Where to from here for Deb and the LNP

        Premium Content POLITICAL BLOODBATH: Where to from here for Deb and the LNP

        Politics LNP insiders have revealed who‘s canvassing leadership votes

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites