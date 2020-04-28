UPDATED: Burnett drink and drug drivers named and shamed

NAME AND SHAME: A handful of the South Burnett drivers who took others lives into their hands when they dove under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

ON AVERAGE, 55 people are killed and 550 are seriously injured each year on Queensland roads as a result of drink driving.

Drink driving is one of the major killers on Queensland roads.

In response to this, the Queensland Government has announced a number of drink driving reforms that will be rolled out by the end of 2021.

By naming and shaming offenders who are proven guilty of driving offences in court the South Burnett Times aims to keep our region’s roads safer by discouraging drivers from getting behind the wheel while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Pub worker pleads guilty to drink-driving

Wondai man Jamie William Matthews appeared in the Murgon Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to one count of driving over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit earlier this month.

The court heard the 32-year-old man was pulled over on Haly St in Wondai about 11.30pm on March 13 this year and produced a breath test of 0.096 per cent, nearly double the legal blood alcohol content limit of 0.05 per cent.

Wondai man and pub employee, Jamie William Matthews, was found guilty of low-range drink driving in magistrates court today after providing a BAC reading of 0.096 per cent back in March this year.

The Wondai Hotel employee said losing his licence would be an inconvenience but stated he had arranged alternative measures with his employer if Magistrate Louisa Pink was to disqualify him from driving for a period.

Ms Pink ordered Matthews be charged $450 and a conviction be recorded.

Matthews was also disqualified from holding his licence for one month.

Gallery gasps as magistrate hands down $6K fine

A Kingaroy man was fined more than $6000 and disqualified from driving for two years thanks to recently introduced tough penalties for evading police.

Dale Christopher Arnott, 28, pleaded guilty to two charges, including failing to stop for police and driving under the influence of liquor.



Police officers saw Arnott’s car zoom past them on Siefert St in Crawford around 11.45pm on November 29, 2019.

Dale Christopher Arnott, 28, pleaded guilty to two charges, including failing to stop for police and driving under the influence of liquor. (Picture: Facebook)

After failing to stop for police, Arnott was breath tested and blew a reading of 0.173 – more than three times the limit.

Defence lawyer Chris Campbell said his 28-year-old client had been drinking gin with mates that night.

When Ms Pink handed down the $6672 evasion offence fine, the public gallery gasped.

Arnott was also fined $600 for driving under the influence of liquor, and was disqualified from driving for two years.

‘You were holding stubbies’: Drunk driver jailed

Gordon Dennis was sentenced to six months’ jail after he was found clutching a six-pack of beer on the side of the road while telling police he was not driving, despite being the flipped car’s sole occupant.

He was charged with the dangerous operation of a vehicle while being intoxicated on July 13, 2018.

The 42-year-old pleaded guilty to 10 charges in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 21, 2019.

As well as the jail term, Dennis’ licence was disqualified for 12 months.

He was fined $520 for two counts of driving an uninsured vehicle and $260 for not driving in a safe condition.

His licence was disqualified for a further three months for being a repeat offender of driving without a licence.

His licence was also disqualified for another two years for driving on a suspended licence.

P-platers punished for driving with drugs in system

A week after returning home from a music festival, 19-year-old Swickers employee Dylan George Coleman tested positive for drugs while driving in Kingaroy.

The P-plater was intercepted driving on Knight St on August 3, 2019, and tested positive for methamphetamine.

In Kingaroy Magistrates Court in November, he was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $300.

Zachary James Valentine told the Kingaroy magistrate he accepted he made the wrong decision when he got behind the wheel after taking marijuana.

The P-plater tested positive on Walter Rd in Kingaroy at 7.14pm on August 24, 2019.

“I understand I broke the law, made a bad mistake and won’t do it again,” he said.

He was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $300.

Drug drivers caught out following positive tests in town

A young woman was warned against feeling tempted to drive to the shops after her licence was disqualified for three months for drug driving back in November last year.

Olivia Ellen Marshall tested positive for ecstasy and MDMA on Moonya St in Kingaroy.

She was fined $300, her licence was disqualified and a conviction was recorded.

Taking drugs to kerb knee pain because he had run out of medication cost a single father dearly last year.

Olivia ‘Liv’ Ellen Marshall tested positive for ecstasy and MDMA on Moonya St in Kingaroy, which landed her in court where she was fined $300 and had her licence disqualified for three months. PHOTO: Facebook

Kyle George Coleman tested positive to methamphetamine driving on First Ave on August 30, 2019.

He was fined $500 and was disqualified from driving for three months.

Magistrate Louisa Pink warned Nathan James Wood he would lose his freedom if he continued to drive with drugs in his system.

Police intercepted Wood driving his Holden sedan on First Ave on August 28, 2019.

Wood, who has three previous convictions for either drink or drug-driving in the last five years, was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for eight months and a conviction was recorded.

Driver fined after having beers for breaky

Brett Hatchett had beers for breakfast after a big night of drinking before crashing his car on his way to buy more.

Hatchett pleaded guilty to two charges in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday, April 15 2019.

Defence lawyer Tom Carr said the Wattlecamp man had consumed approximately 12 mid-strength beers and three glasses of straight rum the night before.

He then went to bed after midnight without eating much.

“He didn’t have breakfast and admits to consuming a couple of beers that morning,” Mr Carr said.

Hatchett was fined $250 for failing to have proper control of a vehicle and $1000 for driving under the influence of alcohol.

His licence was disqualified for eight months, due to already having it disqualified for one month, with convictions recorded.

Jaden Ronald Petith and Deborah Rose Petith faced the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Photos: Facebook)

Mum instructs learner driver son while they are both on drugs

In June 2019 Deborah Rose Petith was instructing her learner driver son, Jaden Ronald Petith.

Police drug-tested the pair, who were in a Ford wagon, on Alford St in Kingaroy.

Police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi said the mother and son both tested positive to marijuana.

Deborah was fined $250 for being in charge of a vehicle while a drug was present in blood or saliva, and was disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for one month.

Her son was fined $300 for driving with a drug present in his system.

He was also disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for three months.

