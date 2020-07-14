Uni receives $725k donation in search for COVID vaccine

The fight against COVID-19 has been bolstered with global resources company Glencore donating $725,000 to help in developing a vaccine.

GLOBAL resources company Glencore has donated $725,000 to the University of Queensland's efforts to develop a vaccine for COVID-19.

The funding will be used by the UQ team to help the vaccine assist with the human immune system in easily recognising and neutralising the virus.

The next critical phase for The University of Queensland’s COVID-19 vaccine is under way.

Queensland Resources Council CEO Ian Macfarlane applauded the move and said the funding was another example of the state sector's positive contribution in the fight against the global disease.

"As the COVID-19 situation evolves here and around the world, it will be critical for our industry - like all Australians - to heed the advice from health authorities and do what we can to slow the spread of the virus," he said.

"It is also critical as an industry we continue to devote our full attention to implementing the processes and procedures."

The donation comes as the university announced this week Phase 1 clinical trials of the vaccine which will involve 120 volunteers.

"Philanthropy has played a critical role in our efforts to fast-track an effective vaccine and help save lives across the world," co-lead of UQ's vaccine project Paul Young said.

"With the support of Glencore, government partners and a community of almost 2600 donors, we have been able to … reduce the time frame to a vaccine by up to six-months."

Originally published as UQ receives $725k donation in search for COVID vaccine