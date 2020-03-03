UQ student with coronavirus arrived nine days ago

QUEENSLAND'S latest case of the new coronavirus, a 20-year-old Chinese student, had spent 14 days in the Middle East before flying into Brisbane.

The man, a University of Queensland student, arrived in Brisbane on February 23 and fell ill two days later. He's listed as stable in the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital after an ambulance was called overnight.

Queensland's Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the man had travelled to Dubai for 14 days before flying into Brisbane. She said Queensland Health was investigating where the man may have contracted the disease.

The 20-year-old student spent 14 days in Dubai after leaving China. Picture: AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File

He's the state's 10th known case of the disease, including three passengers off the Diamond Princess cruise ship who were diagnosed in Darwin before flying back to Queensland.

The man lived with a housemate in the western Brisbane suburb of Toowong.

His housemate, and fellow student, is undergoing medical assessment as a precaution and is awaiting the results of tests, but is understood to be well.

The University Queensland said in a statement it was providing support to the student.

"At this time, authorities do not believe that the student had visited any UQ campuses after arriving in Australia," a university spokeswoman said.

"We understand the student complied with the Federal Government's travel requirements.

"UQ is providing support to the student and we extend our best wishes for a speedy recovery."

All other cases of coronavirus in Queensland, except a 63-year-old woman who returned from Iran last week, have recovered and been discharged from hospital.

The woman is in isolation in the Gold Coast University Hospital, where she is listed as stable.

Dr Young said Queensland Health was working to keep people safe from the virus, but the best weapon people could take themselves was regular hand washing.

"Washing your hands is the gold standard of health advice as far as coronavirus goes," she said.

"Washing your hands properly and often means that you can help prevent viruses from entering your body."

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the latest case had travelled to Dubai before entering Australia, via Brisbane, on February 23. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Dr Young said anyone who had been overseas in the past 14 days should seek immediate medical assessment if they fell ill.

She said they should call ahead to the general practitioner surgery or hospital emergency department to let them know a travel history and symptoms.

For more advice, call 13 HEALTH.