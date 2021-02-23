Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two popular brands of herbal tea have been recalled.
Two popular brands of herbal tea have been recalled.
News

Urgent recall of popular teas

by Melissa Iaria
23rd Feb 2021 4:46 PM

Two popular brands of herbal tea sold at Woolworths, Coles and IGA have been recalled due to contamination.

Nerada Tea is recalling its Nerada Organics Lemon & Ginger Organic Herbal Infusion Tea 60g (40 tea cup bags), due to ethylene oxide contamination.

Food products containing ethylene oxide may cause illness or injury if consumed.

The product has been available for sale at Woolworths in NSW, the ACT and Queensland.

It has also been available in Coles in NSW, the ACT and Victoria along with independent food retailers including IGA in NSW, the ACT, Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia and West Australia.

The recall relates to all best before dates from January 8, 2023 up to and including January 22, 2023.

The Nerada Organics tea and Diplomat tea brands being recalled. Picture: Food Standards Australia
The Nerada Organics tea and Diplomat tea brands being recalled. Picture: Food Standards Australia

 

Supermarket Aldi is also recalling its Diplomat Lemon & Ginger Herbal Infusion Tea 60g (40 tea bag cups). The product has been available for sale at all Aldi Stores in Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and the ACT.

It relates to products with best before dates from February 8, 2023 up to and including February 11, 2023

The recall is also due to ethylene oxide contamination.

Food Standards Australia is urging consumers not to consume the products and return them to where it was purchased for a full refund.

 

Originally published as Urgent recall of popular herbal teas

editors picks shopping smarter shopping tea

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WARNING: Large hail possible as storms brew in Burnett

        Premium Content WARNING: Large hail possible as storms brew in Burnett

        Weather The Burnett has been warned to brace for dangerous thunderstorms which could bring damaging winds and large hailstones. SEE THE RADAR HERE:

        Learner, supervisor allegedly take driving lesson on drugs

        Premium Content Learner, supervisor allegedly take driving lesson on drugs

        Crime Police have busted a learner driver and his supervisor for allegedly getting behind...

        “Distressing”: Man arrested after racist rampage at hospital

        Premium Content “Distressing”: Man arrested after racist rampage at hospital

        Crime A South Burnett man’s dehumanising taunts and aggressive actions against a...

        CRIME WRAP: Burnett car intercept uncovers drugs, syringes

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Burnett car intercept uncovers drugs, syringes

        Crime A tough few days for South Burnett police will see a disappointing number of people...