Gun sales have soared ahead of the US election
Celebrity

US actor shot dead aged 30

by Nick Bond
2nd Nov 2020 6:45 PM

Actor Eddie Hassell, best known for his work in the 2010 movie The Kids Are All Right and the NBC TV series Surface, has died after being shot.

The Texas-born actor's manager told Variety that Hassell, 30, had died from his injuries after being shot in a suspected carjacking in his home state.

Hassell played the supporting character of Clay in the acclaimed 2010 Oscar-nominated family drama The Kids Are All Right, starring alongside Julianne Moore and Annette Bening.

Before that, he had a recurring, series regular role in Surface, a 2005 US sci-fi series that lasted for one season.

Hassell on a 2013 red carpet. Picture: Getty
Hassell on a 2013 red carpet. Picture: Getty

 

Hassell’s death is from a suspected carjacking. Picture: Getty
Hassell’s death is from a suspected carjacking. Picture: Getty

TMZ reports his other on-screen appearances included roles in Family Weekend, Til Death, and smaller roles in TV series and films including 2012, Bones, Southland, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and more.

TMZ reports that Hassell was killed early on Sunday morning in Texas in "what appears to be" a carjacking.

The official Twitter account for one of Hassell's more recent films, the 2017 crime film Bomb City, led the tributes as news broke of his death:

Hassell described himself as a "part-time actor, full-time hooligan" on his Instagram account - where his now-final post, from October 10, showed him standing in front of a castle in Edinburgh:

Eddie Hassell's final Instagram post.
Eddie Hassell's final Instagram post.

 

Eddie Hassell pictured doing press in 2010 for The Kids Are All Right with his costars Julianne Moore, Mia Wasikowska, Josh Hutcherson, and Mark Ruffalo. Picture: Clayton Chase/Getty Images
Eddie Hassell pictured doing press in 2010 for The Kids Are All Right with his costars Julianne Moore, Mia Wasikowska, Josh Hutcherson, and Mark Ruffalo. Picture: Clayton Chase/Getty Images

 

 

Originally published as US actor shot dead aged 30

celebrity death editors picks shooting

