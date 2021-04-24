Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sacked US police officer Derek Chauvin will be sentenced on June 16 for the murder of African American George Floyd in a case that sparked nationwide anti-racism protests.
Sacked US police officer Derek Chauvin will be sentenced on June 16 for the murder of African American George Floyd in a case that sparked nationwide anti-racism protests.
Crime

Chauvin to be sentenced June 16 for George Floyd murder

24th Apr 2021 9:06 AM

Sacked US police officer Derek Chauvin will be sentenced on June 16 for the murder of African American George Floyd in a case that sparked nationwide anti-racism protests.

The Hennepin County District Court in the Midwestern city of Minneapolis, where handcuffed Floyd died last May as Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes, said in its online schedule that the white ex-cop will be sentenced at 1:30 pm (1830 GMT).

...

Originally published as US ex-cop Chauvin to be sentenced June 16 for George Floyd murder

george floyd murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stanwell CEO resigns days after company pivots to renewables

        Premium Content Stanwell CEO resigns days after company pivots to renewables

        News Stanwell’s CEO has announced he’s stepping down from the top job just days after the corporation revealed its plans to transition to cleaner energy.

        ANZAC DAY: When to watch Air Force fly over Burnett region

        Premium Content ANZAC DAY: When to watch Air Force fly over Burnett region

        News Here’s where and when you can spot the RAAF’s Super Hornet and the Globemaster...

        Statue unveiled to commemorate Goomeri’s wartime history

        Premium Content Statue unveiled to commemorate Goomeri’s wartime history

        Community A bronze digger statue was unveiled in Goomeri this morning ahead of ANZAC DAY...

        Youth Member for Callide advocates to help troubled youths

        Premium Content Youth Member for Callide advocates to help troubled youths

        Community Meet the North Burnett student passionate about rehabilitating troubled youths and...