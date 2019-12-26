Ute driver charged after trip with man clinging to bullbar

A man has been charged after allegedly driving 3km with another man clinging on to his bullbar following a Christmas Day car crash.

Police said the drivers of a Toyota Camry and Toyota LandCruiser had a minor prang on Centenary Drive, Homebush just before midday on Wednesday.

Following the crash, the Camry's driver, a 37-year-old man, walked to the ute and grabbed hold of the bullbar.

The 37-year-old man holding on to the bull bar of the moving vehicle. Picture: Auburn 2144

Police allege the driver of the LandCruiser, a 45-year-old man, then took off with the younger man still hanging on to the bullbar.

He allegedly drove about 3km with the man on the front of his car before eventually slowing down on Margaret St, Greenacre.

A LandCruiser driver has been arrested. Picture: Auburn 2144

The Camry's driver managed to jump off the bullbar before the other man drove off.

The man managed to hold on for 3km. Picture: Auburn 2144

The younger man reported his wild ride to police and following a brief investigation, the 45-year-old driver was arrested at Auburn Police Station about 3am.

The Liberty Grove man was later charged with cause bodily harm by misconduct, in charge of motor vehicle, negligent driving, drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, and not give particulars to other driver.

He was granted bail to appear at Burwood Local Court on January 9.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage, especially of the initial crash, to contact Auburn Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

A video posted on Auburn 2144 social media pages showed the man as he hung on to the car and was driven through the streets of Sydney.