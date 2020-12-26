Menu
You'd think things couldn't get worse for India after being skittled for 36 in Adelaide - but not everyone is so sure after a panic-stricken move.
Cricket

Utter confusion in Boxing Day cricket mess

by James Matthey
26th Dec 2020 8:54 AM

Welcome to our live coverage of day one of the Boxing Day Test between Australia and India.

The tourists are in damage control after being bowled out for 36 in Adelaide and have made four changes to their starting XI, including blooding two debutants.

Although changes were needed, some believe India has gone too far. Respected commentator Harsha Bhogle says the glut of changes proves India knows it got its first Test selection wrong, and criticised the mixed messages being sent to dropped wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and recalled gloveman Rishabh Pant.

"We now have two confused keepers because they have been given conflicting signals," Bhogle tweeted. "Pant was, effectively, told he was the overseas keeper and Saha the home keeper. That changed at Adelaide and now suddenly, it has changed again."

Ex-Indian star Gautam Gambhir also said it was "unfair" to drop Saha after one poor performance, and accused selectors of fostering an environment of "insecurity".

The first ball is scheduled for 10.30am in Melbourne on a sunny day, with an expected top temperature of 27C. 

