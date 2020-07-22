VALE: Veteran golfer remembered for generosity, passion

Steve Aird (left) with Peter Delaney at the Peanut Harvest week of golf. (Picture: Contributed)

Steve Aird (left) with Peter Delaney at the Peanut Harvest week of golf. (Picture: Contributed)

PETER Delaney dedicated his retired life to golf in the South Burnett and more specifically the Goomeri Golf Club where he was a member, a captain and a secretary.

From mowing the grounds to delivering home grown mangoes and honey to friends, Mr Delaney was a generous and hard working man.

He was born in Sydney in 1944, eventually graduating from technical college where he learnt the trade of a wool classer.

Peter Delaney, Peter Hegarty, Gordon Wragge and Ken Bone hitting the green in Murgon. (Picture: File)

Mr Delaney’s nephew Sean Delaney said he moved around a lot throughout his life.

“Once he was a wool classer he moved all over the country,” Mr Delaney said.

“He lived in Temora near Canberra for a while, he spent some time in Wellington in New South Wales and then moved to Port Augusta in South Australia before basically retiring to Goomeri.”

“He was a generous man that loved his golf.”

Mr Delaney was a passionate golfer, moving to Goomeri in 2002, where he was heavily involved in the Goomeri Golf Club.

Goomeri Golf Club groundskeeper Rob Sanderson said he lived on a bit of acreage up above the golf course.

“Peter lived by himself near Boat Mountain and he had mango trees and bee hives,” Mr Sanderson said.

“He used to bring mangoes and honey down for the members all the time and never charged for it.

“He was very generous, passionate about golf and was very conscientious, efficient and organised when he was secretary and club captain.”

Veteran golfers James Wright, Royce Bell, Tim Robe, Peter Delaney at a veterans golf day. (Picture: File)

Mr Delaney was also heavily involved in the South Burnett Veterans Golf Association, which he captained for six years.

South Burnett Veterans Golf Association president Peter Hegarty said he made a valuable contribution to the golf community.

“As captain of the vets golf he always made sure we progressed and he always maintained a good stability of players,” Mr Hegarty said.

“He was a straight shooter, a lot of people looked up to him and knew where they stood with him.

“Everyone used to always look forward to when he would give his golf friends big bags of mangoes every year.

“Peter will be missed by the golf community and the South Burnett has lost a great asset who contributed significantly over the years.”