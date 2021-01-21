Menu
Vegan protester punished for slaughter videos

by Toby Vue
21st Jan 2021 7:00 AM
A VEGAN protester who showed videos of animal mutilations, slaughters and experimentations on TV screens set up on the Cairns Esplanade in front of families has been fined $400.

David Radunz (left), 38, had pleaded not guilty to public nuisance over the January 12 incident where he set up two TV screens, including one he wore around his neck, about 6.15pm near the lagoon area across from McDonald's.

Vegan protester David Radunz outside Cairns Courthouse after a previous hearing. Picture: Brendan Radke
Vegan protester David Radunz outside Cairns Courthouse after a previous hearing. Picture: Brendan Radke

In court on Tuesday when he appeared via telephone, Magistrate Kevin Priestly fined him and did not record a conviction.

"I have viewed the footage and I don't propose to recite or describe (them)," Mr Priestly said.

The magistrate said the public, especially children, would have been "adversely impacted" and experienced "significant emotional reactions" as there was "no warning about what was depicted on screen".

Mr Radunz had argued the protest was free speech within human rights laws. He indicated in court he would appeal.

