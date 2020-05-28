Menu
Two women were injuried in a single-vehicle crash on the Toowoomba Bypass.
Bev Lacey
Vehicle flipped on the Toowoomba Bypass

Michael Nolan
by
28th May 2020 9:29 AM | Updated: 10:00 AM
TWO women were hospitalised after the vehicle they were travelling in flipped when it hit a concrete barrier on the Toowoomba Bypass. 

The crash occurred about 5.30pm yesterday, near the Boundary Rd intersection at Gowrie Junction.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said both women were aged in their 30s. 

One suffered an upper arm injury while the second had injuries to her shoulder and chest.

Both were transported in a stable condition to the Toowoomba Hospital.

In an unrelated incident two motorists were hospitalised in a stable condition after they crashed at the intersection of Ruthven St and South St, about 8.20pm, yesterday. 

queensland ambulance service toowoomba bypass toowoomba traffic traffic crash
Toowoomba Chronicle

