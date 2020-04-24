Menu
Vehicle inferno at Eidsvold Golf Club

Kate McCormack
24th Apr 2020 3:38 PM
THINGS got a little too lively down at the Eidsvold Golf Club this afternoon as a vehicle caught on fire with authorities quick to rush to the scene.

Queensland Police Service were swift to arrive to the blaze on Alma Vale Rd after the report was called in just after 3.30pm.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the blaze was contained shortly after authorities arrived on scene.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Police Service said the incident was being deemed as a non suspicious vehicle fire.

