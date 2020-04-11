Vehicle passes voided as police tighten border controls

Adults and children are now required to obtain individually issued passes if they hope to enter the enter state, under new and intensified border restrictions.

MORE restrictions have been put in place to tighten existing state border controls in order to help reduce COVID-19 spread.

From midnight last night, all Queenslanders returning home from interstate now require a new Queensland Entry Pass.

Police warn motorists all existing green entry and vehicle passes have voided as of 12.01am this morning.

New passes will be individually issued and each person entering the state, including children, will require an application which can be made here.

Queensland police have also said any exempt resident, including interstate freight transport services, who arrives in Queensland must self-quarantine if they have been in a COVID-19 hotspot area.

All exempt residents must abide by the 14-day quarantine unless their travel was for an essential purpose.

Heavy concrete blocks remain along Gold Coast borders to stop unessential travel as they continue to stay in place for an indefinite time period.

