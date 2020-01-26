Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Vehicles in flames, man critical after crash

by Shiloh Payne
26th Jan 2020 6:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A SERIOUS traffic crash near Redcliffe has left two vehicles in flames and a man fighting for his life on Sunday afternoon.

Paramedics were called to Brighton about 4.18pm following a car and motorbike collision on the Houghton Hwy, just before the bridge.

The car and motorbike were well involved in flames when emergency services arrived at the scene.

The motorcycle driver, a man aged in his 20s, is in a critical condition, with serious head injuries. He has been taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital.

Traffic restrictions were put in place to allow emergency services access to the scene, with

police advising commuters to avoid the area.

More Stories

Show More
crash editors picks injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The future of South Burnett swimming

        premium_icon The future of South Burnett swimming

        Swimming Alex Reddacliff was crowned the U13 age champion at the Kingaroy open swim meet yesterday with four first place finishes and two thirds.

        ’The pub found us’: Hotel’s new owners

        premium_icon ’The pub found us’: Hotel’s new owners

        Business The pub has everything from their very own lager to their own coffee blend, and the...

        How this Kilkivan wallaby almost died from custard

        premium_icon How this Kilkivan wallaby almost died from custard

        News A seven-month-old red-necked wallaby almost died from custard.

        PHOTOS: Home-pool advantage for Kingaroy Redfins

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Home-pool advantage for Kingaroy Redfins

        Swimming More than 150 competitors took to the swimming pool on Saturday.