Venomous snake’s genius disguise

A venomous red-bellied black snake has been found hiding in a Queensland garage, cleverly disguising itself among a pile of electrical cords.

Snake catcher Tony Harrison was enlisted to help find the camouflaged reptile at the Logan home south of Brisbane on Friday.

"When I saw the red and black leads, I thought 'well this could be interesting', but it took me all of two minutes to find it," he told 9news.com.au.

"This one was very small, very young - but from the day they are born, to the day they die their venom is the same strength."

In a video Mr Harrison posted to Facebook he can be seen rummaging through the cables, saying "where are you little man".

He then finds the snake and holds it up by the tail, alongside a cable of similar colour.

"Which one is which? If you are going to camouflage you may as well do it properly - one of these will hurt, one of these will not," he says on the video.

A little boy can be heard in the background saying "it's a cute one isn't it" before he helps Mr Harrison put the snake into a bag.

The medium-sized species has distinguishing black scales on its body and red scales under the body. It is known as a shy snake that only strikes when under extreme pressure or interference.

The venom from a red-bellied black snake bite can cause tissue damage and nausea but deaths are rare. Despite this, Mr Harrison says humans should be cautious.

The snake as distinctive colouring on its belly.

"If you're bitten, always think worst case scenario - even if you're sure it's a python. Don't drive yourself, call an ambulance straight away and give yourself first aid," he said.

"If you do see a snake do not try and catch it yourself - that's how people get themselves bitten.

"Snakes can get anywhere. You imagine a spot - I can guarantee I've found them there; cars, bikes, shoes … if they feel threatened, they will hide somewhere dark.

"When you get a bit of rain, you can expect to see a red-bellied snake as they are frog-eaters. It's their favourite food."