‘Very dangerous’ storms set to soak Burnett BOM warns

The BOM have warning south-east Queenslanders some wild weather may be headed their way. Photo/BOM

AFTER wild weather lashed the east coast of Queensland, causing widespread damage, the Bureau of Meteorology have issued another warning that severe thunderstorms are likely to roll over the Burnett Region once again tomorrow.

While the rain is heaven sent for the Burnett regions, the BOM are advising residents to prepare their homes for a potential soaking, accompanied by “damaging to destructive wind gusts, large to giant hail and heavy to intense rainfall.”

Bureau of Meteorology‘s James Thompson said “showers and thunderstorms remain a good chance over the next three days for eastern Queensland, with significant thunderstorms over the coming few days.”

He said severe thunderstorms are forecast for the Capricornia district, southeast coast district, Darling Downs and Granite Belt, central highland and coalfields, central coast, and the north tropical coast.

“We’ve already seen some of these thunderstorms move through, with reports of hail damage and wind damage through the Brisbane area on Sunday, as well as Atherton Tablelands, the Capricornia, and down into the Wide Bay over the last few days.”

Mr Thompson said the BOM are expecting these conditions to last through Wednesday, and then start to ease off.

According to a QAS spokeswoman, SES, RFS and FRS crews responded to more than 200 tasks yesterday (October 25), which included fallen trees, fallen power lines, and property damage.

SES, RFS and FRS crews responded to more than 200 tasks yesterday, which included fallen trees, fallen power lines and property damage. Photo/QFES

According to Ergon Energy, crews worked tirelessly to restore power to more than 31,000 homes across regional Queensland and in the greater Brisbane area.

In preparation for what is expected to be a particularly sopping summer, Ergon Energy and Energex are ramping up planned work on high priority maintenance jobs right across Queensland to bolster network resilience.

“Our Ergon Energy Network and Energex crews have replaced 7,191 ageing poles and 5,273 cross arms nearing their end of service as part of our program of works since restrictions were introduced in late March,” Executive General Manager Operations Paul Jordon said.

“They’re really starting to ramp up that effort even more as the storm season closes in and unfortunately that means we will need to schedule more planned outages.”

RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said by 9am Monday morning, the Club had already received 174 insurance claims, with more than 80 per cent of those due to home damage.

“We’ve seen hail, strong winds and torrential rain cause serious damage across the region and our claims numbers are only going to rise as our members take stock of any damage they may have,” Ms Ross said.

These claims were mostly in relation to damaged roofs from fallen trees, hail damaged windows and vehicles and minor flooding.

“Yesterday’s event really set the scene for what we expect to be a wet, wild and destructive storm season with a La Nina weather pattern prevailing.”

Ms Ross said if your home or car is damaged, be sure to take plenty of photos and speak to your insurer before beginning the clean-up process.

“The damage we’ve seen over the weekend from cars being left outside, windows open or unsecured outdoor items, is a timely reminder that Queenslanders have to prepare for these kind of events,” she said.

“Make sure you and all members of your household know exactly what needs to be done if a severe storm is forecast so you can protect your property and your family.”