'Very strange': Trump fumes as lead fades

Welcome back to our live coverage of the US election.

It's the day after the election now, and we are inching further towards knowing who has won this contest.

President Donald Trump's once large leads in Wisconsin and Michigan, driven by votes cast on election day, evaporated in the early hours of the morning. Why? Because the votes from the states' urban centres, many of them mail-in ballots, were gradually being counted. Those votes favour Joe Biden.

The Democrat has now won Wisconsin and leads in Michigan. He also has a reasonably comfortable margin in Arizona - which at least one network has already called for him - and a razor-thin one in Nevada.

Should Mr Biden win all four of those, it will be enough to make him president.

We are also awaiting a ton of Democratic-leaning votes in Pennsylvania, which is the biggest prize left on the map. There, Mr Trump's lead looks more solid. With 80 per cent of the vote counted, he's up by about 450,000 ballots, or 53-45 in the popular vote.

Finally, we're still awaiting the final results in Georgia and North Carolina, both of which are leaning towards Mr Trump.

The President, of course, prematurely claimed victory in the election last night, falsely saying he had "already won" even though millions of votes had yet to be counted.

Today he has been tweeting about Mr Biden's comeback across the Rust Belt, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the mail-in ballots.

"Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key states, in almost all instances Democrat-run and controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted," Mr Trump wrote.

To be clear, we're not talking about "surprise ballot dumps" here. We are talking about election officials counting legally cast ballots.

Trump campaign files lawsuit in Michigan

The Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit in Michigan in an attempt to halt the state's vote count.

"President Trump's campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law," campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement.

"We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted.

"We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else."

Meanwhile, some of the Trump family - Eric and his wife Lara - are reportedly en route to Philadelphia for a media conference, where one can only presume they will impugn the integrity of the vote count.

I feel confident making that assumption because they're bringing Rudy Giuliani with them, and this is the kind of stuff he's saying right now.



Wisconsin called for Joe Biden

This isn't remotely surprising, given the Trump campaign has already requested a recount, but CNN has just officially called Wisconsin for Joe Biden.

That's a pick-up for the Democrats. Donald Trump won Wisconsin in 2016, by practically the same thin margin Mr Biden appears to have claimed it by this time.



Trump wins one more electoral vote

The Associated Press has called Maine's second congressional district for Donald Trump. It gives the President one extra electoral vote to play with.

Joe Biden won the single vote on offer in Nebraska's second district last night.



Huge win for Republicans' Senate hopes

Maine Senator Susan Collins, a moderate Republican, says her opponent Sara Gideon has conceded to her in a "very gracious" call.

The news networks haven't actually called this race yet, but if one of the candidates is conceding, I think we can safely say it's over.

This is a big deal for the balance of power in the Senate. The Democrats thought they were going to claim Ms Collins' seat.

So as things stand, we appear to be on track for divided government, with Joe Biden the favourite to be president, the Republicans likely to retain control of the Senate, and the Democrats maintaining their majority in the House of Representatives.



Trump campaign requests recount in Wisconsin



Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien says the President will request a recount in Wisconsin.

"Despite ridiculous public polling used as a voter suppression tactic, Wisconsin has been a razor-thin race, as we always knew it would be," Mr Stepien said.

"There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results. The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so."

Joe Biden is ahead by about 21,000 votes in Wisconsin with only a couple of hundred left to count.

Mr Trump won the state by a strikingly similar margin of 23,000 votes four years ago. That result also sparked a recount, which was originally requested by Greens candidate Jill Stein but later backed by the Clinton campaign.

So yes, the Trump campaign is well within its rights to demand a recount here. It's unlikely to change the result though. As Wisconsin's former Republican governor Scott Walker pointed out earlier, recounts in the state typically only shift a few hundred votes at most.



Viral tweet Trump pounced on comes to nothing



There's a bunch of stuff flying around on social media at the moment, mainly among supporters of Donald Trump, who have been looking for irregularities in the vote count to back up the President's claims.

One that was shared very widely a couple of hours ago came from Matt Mackowiak, a conservative media personality who used to be a US senator's press secretary.

Mackowiak spotted an update to the vote count in Michigan which gave 100 per cent of one batch of votes to Joe Biden. Fishy, right?

His post was then cited all over the place as proof that something nefarious was going on.

"This is reason enough to go to court. No honest person can look at this and say it's normal and unconcerning," said another conservative media figure, Matt Walsh, sharing the post.

It quickly found its way to Mr Trump, who tweeted in all caps: "WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT?"

It turns out there had just been a typo.

Full credit to Mackowiak for acknowledging what really happened here after he learned the truth.

No doubt his tweet revealing it was just a typo, and not some grand conspiracy, will be shared much less widely than the original and pass through the President's Twitter feed without mention. That's just the unfortunate nature of social media.

Anyway I'm telling you about this to illustrate something.

There's a reason I'm cautious about chucking any old thing from Twitter or Facebook in our coverage here.

These posts are often extremely speculative, and if I had a penny for every time partisans online (left-wing or right-wing) seized on something supposedly explosive, only for it to quietly come to nothing a few hours later, I would be rich enough to be speaking to you from a far swankier part of New York right now.

Be conscious of this during your own travels on social media as well, particularly in the coming days. Because to paraphrase Steve Bannon, the zone is about to be well and truly flooded with excrement.

If any actual proof of misconduct around the voting process emerges, rest assured, I'll let you know.

Only a handful of votes left in Wisconsin

We just heard from Wisconsin's Elections Commission administrator, Meagan Wolfe. She said that as far as she was aware, only one small township in the state had yet to report its results.

How small? Fewer than 300 people.

Given Joe Biden leads by more than 20,000 votes in Wisconsin, it seems he will be the winner here.

Republican senator subtly rebukes President

One of the key factors in these coming days, should Donald Trump continue to claim he's being cheated, will be the reaction of top officials within his own party.

This statement from Rob Portman, a Republican senator from Ohio, includes an indirect rebuke of the President's rhetoric.

"Under our Constitution, state legislatures set the rules and states administer our elections," Mr Portman said.

"We should respect that process and ensure that all ballots cast in accordance with state laws are counted. It's that simple."

Biden campaign lawyer claims he 'has won' the election

This quote comes via MSNBC's Kyle Griffin. A lawyer for the Biden campaign, Bob Bauer, says Joe Biden "has won the election".

That claim is absolutely false. Neither candidate has reached 270 electoral votes yet.

When somebody has actually won the election, we will tell you, and in the meantime maybe all these people should just wait for the votes to be counted. Honestly.



Trump claims officials are 'finding' ballots

Donald Trump is still on Twitter, implying election officials across multiple swing states are conspiring against him.



Result might be imminent in Wisconsin

Wisconsin's Elections Commission administrator, Meagan Wolfe, has told NBC News the state has counted "all of the ballots".

We'll wait for more confirmation on that before calling the state.

Joe Biden currently leads by 21,000 votes, with a margin of 49.5-48.8.

The Trump campaign was telling reporters a short time ago that it thought Wisconsin was in "recount territory". A margin of 20,000 seems too high for that, as the state's former Republican governor Scott Walker has pointed out.

Both campaign managers are confident

Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon and Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien both held calls with reporters this morning, and as you would expect from a pair of people paid to engage in political spin, both projected immense confidence.

"Joe Biden is on track to win this election, and he will be the next president of the United States," Ms O'Malley Dillon said.

"If we count all legally cast ballots, we believe the President will win," said her opposite number, Mr Stepien.

They can't both be right. Maybe we should all just wait for the votes to be counted? There's an idea.

Anyway, Mr Stepien continued to insist Mr Trump would win Arizona, and he suggested Wisconsin would end up in "recount territory".

Maybe he's right! Again, we will know for sure when the votes have been counted.



President Trump has a question

"How come every time they count mail-in ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?" asks Donald Trump.

Thanks for the question, Donald from Washington.

The answer's actually pretty simple. Mail-in ballots are favouring Joe Biden in this election because a high number of Democrats elected to vote early, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the vote from ballots cast on election day itself is favouring you just as overwhelmingly, because Republicans preferred to vote in person.

Both methods of voting are legal and legitimate. And once all the ballots are counted, we will know who has won the election.

Hope that helps.



Pennsylvania pushes back against Trump

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat, just held a media conference to update the public on the state of the vote count.

He was also, quite obviously, pushing back against Donald Trump's attempts to throw doubt on the integrity of the mail-in vote.

"These results are coming in more slowly than they have in the past, but we have to be patient. But I'm confident that these votes are going to be counted, they'll be counted accurately and they'll be counted fully," Mr Wolf said.

"There are millions of mail-in ballots that are being counted, and that takes longer than how we used to do it.

"We may not know the result today, but the most important thing is that the results are accurate.

"The basic rule of one person, one vote, that still stands. And it has to stand here.

"I will do everything within my power to ensure that the results are fair and the results are counted.

"Pennsylvania will have a fair election, and that election will be free of outside influences."

Trump claims counting of legally cast votes is 'very strange'

Donald Trump has posted his first tweet of the day. I'll write it out for you, because it's probably just a matter of time before the platform throws a misinformation warning on it.

"Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key states, in almost all instances Democrat-run and controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted," Mr Trump wrote.

"VERY STRANGE, and the 'pollsters' got it completely and historically wrong!"

So, he's not wrong about the pollsters screwing things up again. We'll have a separate story shortly looking at where they got the race wrong, and by how much.

Mr Trump is also correct when he says he was leading "strongly" in some states with Democratic governors.

The President is not correct that his leads "magically disappeared" because of "surprise ballot dumps".

What actually happened here is quite simple. As literally everyone expected ahead of time, the earliest votes reported from Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin were those cast in person on election day, which overwhelmingly favoured Mr Trump.

Why? Because those states, unlike many others, do not allow election officials to count mail-in ballots ahead of time.

This was the "red mirage" we'd all been writing and talking about ad nauseum for weeks. It made Mr Trump's support appear stronger than it actually was.

Then, gradually, the mail-in vote started to be counted. And as expected, it is very much favouring Joe Biden.

This is not the least bit fishy or "strange". It's just the opposite of the "blue mirage" effect we saw in some other states, like Florida and North Carolina, which do count mail-in ballots ahead of time.

Mr Biden jumped to an early lead in those states last night, because the first results they reported were the mail-in votes, which broke his way.

Then the election day vote came in, and Mr Trump clawed his way back. You didn't see any Democrats, let alone Joe Biden himself, calling for the election day vote to not be counted just because it wasn't going his way.

Let me stress the point again. Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and all the other undecided states are currently going through the process of counting every legally cast ballot. There is nothing unusual about it. The President is alleging foul play without evidence.

Trump close to victory in North Carolina

And so we come to the last of our undecided states, North Carolina.

Of everything left on the map, this one feels the most solid for Donald Trump, as he leads pretty comfortably with 95 per cent of the vote counted. The current margin is 50.1-48.7, or about 80,000 votes.

Joe Biden does still have a sliver of hope due to the counties encompassing Raleigh and Charlotte, where he's recording huge margins and there are still votes to come.

Complicating matters is the fact that, as mentioned earlier, North Carolina accepts mail-in ballots postmarked by election day as long as they arrive by November 12.

So it might be some time until an official result is declared here. We shall see. When that happens, though, expect North Carolina to end up in the President's column.

Georgia could still go either way

Our next undecided state is Georgia.

This one certainly appears to be leaning towards Donald Trump. A whopping 92 per cent of the vote has been counted, and the President leads 50.5-48.3, with a margin of 100,000 votes.

Why, then, is The New York Times needle saying Joe Biden is a slight favourite in the state?

The needle copped a fair bit of mockery four years ago, but last night it was actually pretty damn accurate, and it's giving the Democrat a 64 per cent chance.

The answer, once again, is down to where the remaining votes will come from. A group of strongly Democratic counties in and around Georgia's biggest city, Atlanta, have yet to report their full results.

According to FiveThirtyEight, which is far better at calculating such things than I am, we're looking at about 145,000 votes that are still to come in these counties.

That's larger than Mr Trump's current lead in Georgia, but not by a heck of a lot, and a chunk of the voters in question will have cast ballots for the President.

So, if Mr Biden is going to win the state for the Democrats for the first time since 1992, he'll have to rack up some large margins.

Sadly I can't give you a firm idea of when to expect results from Georgia, as even the state's officials don't seem to know for sure. We'll just have to patient.

Biden takes the lead in Michigan

I foreshadowed this earlier as we discussed the state of the race in Michigan. We just got another batch of votes, meaning 90 per cent of them have now been counted.

For the first time, Joe Biden is in front. He leads Donald Trump 49.3-49.1, with a margin of 12,000 votes.

We still have a ton of votes to come from Detroit, so expect Mr Biden's lead to grow in the coming hours. We should have a result in Michigan before the end of the day.

Pennsylvania Attorney-General responds to Trump

Pennsylvania's Attorney-General Josh Shapiro just appeared on CNN. He was asked to respond to Donald Trump's remarks last night.

"Put aside his threats, I don't pay a lot of attention to that, said Mr Shapiro, a Democrat.

"The President wants it settled. And the best way to settle this is to count, and to ensure that all legal, eligible votes are part of that process. What we need to do now is count the votes and follow the law."

One of the sticking points here is a recent ruling from the US Supreme Court regarding Pennsylvania's counting of mail-in ballots.

America's highest legal authority upheld a ruling from the state Supreme Court, which means the state will count any mail-in ballots that arrive within three days of the election - as long as they are postmarked by election day.

So to be clear here, we are not talking about votes cast after election day. We're talking about votes that were mailed before the polls closed, but arrived a little late.

This sort of rule is not unusual, and you see variations of it in a bunch of other states. North Carolina, for example, is going to count ballots if they arrive by November 12. Ohio's deadline is even later, on November 13.

Still, Mr Trump has labelled it an attempt to "steal" the election, presumably because he knows mail-in ballots tend to favour his opponent.

"These are legal, eligible votes according to our state's Supreme Court. In fact the question of trying to disqualify those ballots went up to the US Supreme Court on two separate occasions," said Mr Shapiro.

"This is a matter of state law. It has been interpreted by our highest court of law in the state. That court said count the ballots."

He was also asked when Pennsylvania would report a final result. His answer? When the votes are counted.

In other words, it could take days.

Trump campaign insists he can win Arizona

The Trump campaign was absolutely furious with Fox News last night over its decision to call Arizona for Joe Biden. The Associated Press, not known for jumping the gun, has since followed suit.

We have also awarded it to Mr Biden, though several of the US networks are still keeping it undecided.

Since the race is tight, and Mr Trump continues to insist he could win it, let's take a closer look.

With 82 per cent of the vote counted, Mr Biden leads 51.8-46.8, with a margin of about 130,000 votes.

The biggest chunk of ballots remaining is in Arizona's most populous county, Maricopa, which includes the capital city of Phoenix.

Officials say they will finish the count today, and announce the results at 7pm local time, which is a nice relaxed 1pm in the early afternoon AEDT.

Originally published as 'Very strange': Trump fumes as lead fades