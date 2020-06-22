Veteran golfer puts experience to work at club champs

BIG SWING: Errol Dionysius claimed his first C Grade club championships on Sunday at the Kingaroy Golf Club. (Photo: File)

BIG SWING: Errol Dionysius claimed his first C Grade club championships on Sunday at the Kingaroy Golf Club. (Photo: File)

THE KINGAROY Golf Club men’s club championships concluded yesterday after two weekends of four 18-hole games.

The four round competition featured up to 55 players per round with Graham Hourn taking out the A Grade gross competition, John Porter taking out the B Grade gross competition and Erroll Dionysius taking out the C Grade gross competition.

Dionysius said he almost let the pressure get the better of him on the final day.

“I had a nice lead heading into the last day and nearly blew it, having my worst game of the event,” Dionysius said.

“I was pretty nervous on the final day, however I am glad I managed to get the win.

“Everything is a bit harder at my age, I can’t hit the ball as far as I used to but it is great to see a few older players still out and about playing sport.”

Dionysius has been a member at the Kingaroy Golf Club since the late 70s and claimed his first C Grade club championship yesterday.

READ MORE:

New look Kingaroy golf club welcomes back patrons

Kingaroy golfers battle harsh weather for club champs

Shayne Labuschewski finished runner up in the A Grade gross competition and said the event was played in great spirits.

“We had pretty good conditions, a little bit of rain on the second Sunday, however it was a great event that was well supported by everyone,” Labuschewski said.

“It was a pretty close competition considering the calibre of blokes playing and Graham Hourn really sets the benchmark, playing some very consistent golf, so congratulations to him.

“Everyone really enjoyed their time out there and although everyone wants to win, the event had a really good atmosphere.”

FULL RESULTS:

A Grade Gross:

Winner: Graham Hourn 279

Runner up: Shayne Labuschewski 289

B Grade Gross:

Winner: John Porter 333

Runner up: Cheyne Harch 346

C Grade Gross:

Winner: Errol Dionysius 373

Runner Up: Steve Attwood 380

A Grade Nett:

Winner: Shayne Labuschewski 283

Runner Up: Peter Hourn 389

B Grade Nett:

Winner: John Porter 284

Runner up: Cheyne Harch 298

C Grade Nett:

Winner: Errol Dionysius 298

Runner up: Steve Corstiaans 301