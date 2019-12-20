Veterans wear yellow on golf course to show respect

HAPPY HITTING: Lorraine Michel and Patricia Trevor enjoying the day playing golf at Blackbutt Golf Club.

HAPPY HITTING: Lorraine Michel and Patricia Trevor enjoying the day playing golf at Blackbutt Golf Club.

GOLF: SOUTH Burnett Veterans Golf Club members took to the green for the last time this year on Tuesday.

At the Blackbutt Golf Course, most of the 58 players wore yellow as a way of remembering those golf members who had passed away.

At the end of year celebration Chris Callaghan won the men’s division top spot on 42 points and Jenny Scholl was the leading lady on 39 points.

In the Men’s division Jim Duff was the runner up on 41 points with Rob Unverzagt, Mark Clarkson and Garry Carter all achieving 38 points.

Tim Robe and Catch Catchpole at Blackbutt Golf Club.

David Wicks, Rob Donnelly, Rod Graham, Ray Schofield and Barry Rycroft each scored 36 points.

The ladies division showed quite the tight competition with Iris Thompson coming in at second on 37 points, then Lyn Rycroft and Dot Graham both scored 35 points.

The Mug Award was presented to Ray Currie and the ball rundown went to 31 points.

The 2020 season kicks off on Tuesday, January 14 at 8.30am at the Wondai Golf Club.