Vet’s deadly virus warning for dog owners

A southeast Queensland vet has warned dog owners to ensure their pets are vaccinated amid the COVID-19 crisis. Picture: Thinkstock

A GREENBANK vet has urged dog owners to ensure their dogs' vaccinations are up to date after a spike in the number of cases of parvovirus.

The Bloomin' Vet's Dr Glenn Geissler said while the threat of parvovirus is always present, there had been a surge in the number of cases detected locally as well across Brisbane and Australia-wide.

"I've been here for 12 years and probably see three cases a year. And just the last couple of months, we've seen three cases," he said.

"On veterinarian Facebook pages, there's been a fair bit of an uptick in the last couple of months in areas that normally don't see much."

Dr Geissler said of the three patients he'd treated recently, two had a good outcome and one didn't.

"Vaccination is nearly always protective, but there is a small number of dogs that have had the correct vaccination course and for whatever reason they're genetic non-responders," he said.

The virus is transmitted through faecal matter and is able to live for up to two years in the shade.

"Theoretically, you might not take your dog out but bring it home on your shoes or your car tyres," he said.

"But if your pet isn't covered through vaccination, the more places you go where other dogs poop, if an infected dog pooped there in the last six months and your dog hasn't got immunity, there's a chance your dog is going to get it."

For more on parvovirus and how to avoid it, watch The Bloomin' Vet's video on parvo here