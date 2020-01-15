Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kevin Kerrin and his wife Lorraine enjoying the warm weather at the season opening vets golf day. (Photo: Veronnica Harris)
Kevin Kerrin and his wife Lorraine enjoying the warm weather at the season opening vets golf day. (Photo: Veronnica Harris)
Golf

Vets tee off for 2020

Tristan Evert
15th Jan 2020 8:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

South Burnett Veterans golf has made its return in 2020 with competitors teeing off at the Wondai Golf Course yesterday.

Warm and windy conditions didn’t deter Catch Catchpole who took the win on 38 points, followed by a close second with David Wicks on 37.

Lyn Rycroft took first place for the ladies finishing on 34 points.

In other results:

Men

1st Rundown: Ben Rogan 36 points

2nd Rundown: Bob Holmes 34 points

3rd Rundown: Ron Quinlan 34 points

4th Rundown: James Wright 34 points

5th Rundown: Dennis Byrne 34 points

6th Rundown Barry Rycroft 34 points

7th Rundown: Kevin Kerrin 32 points

8th Rundown Rob Unverzagt 32 points

NTP Men: No 9/18 John Wilson

Ladies:

1st Rundown: Kerry Herrod 31 points

2nd Rundown: Lorraine Michel 31 points

NTP Ladies: 2nd shot No 9/18 Lorraine Michel

Mug Award: Jewel Hartmann

The next event is at Kumbia on 21 January. Names in to the Captain by 8.30am for a 9.00am Start.

veterand golf wondai golf club
South Burnett

Just In

    Video that got a man sacked

    Video that got a man sacked
    • 15th Jan 2020 12:00 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The Queen among Kings

        premium_icon The Queen among Kings

        Motor Sports Toowoomba racer Maddi McGee will be hunting her third title in the Queen’s Royal at the 2020 Kings Royal at the Kingaroy Speedway.

        Councillor pulls plug, slams direction of $220m asset

        premium_icon Councillor pulls plug, slams direction of $220m asset

        News ‘As far as I’m concerned it’s no longer headed in the right direction.’

        O’Brien on bushfires: ‘We need better land management’

        premium_icon O’Brien on bushfires: ‘We need better land management’

        News Wide Bay MP says royal commission will help avoid future disasters

        Drug counsellor’s bizarre excuse for drug driving

        premium_icon Drug counsellor’s bizarre excuse for drug driving

        Crime "I work in community services with drugs and alcohol..."