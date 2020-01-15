Vets tee off for 2020

Kevin Kerrin and his wife Lorraine enjoying the warm weather at the season opening vets golf day. (Photo: Veronnica Harris)

South Burnett Veterans golf has made its return in 2020 with competitors teeing off at the Wondai Golf Course yesterday.

Warm and windy conditions didn’t deter Catch Catchpole who took the win on 38 points, followed by a close second with David Wicks on 37.

Lyn Rycroft took first place for the ladies finishing on 34 points.

In other results:

Men

1st Rundown: Ben Rogan 36 points

2nd Rundown: Bob Holmes 34 points

3rd Rundown: Ron Quinlan 34 points

4th Rundown: James Wright 34 points

5th Rundown: Dennis Byrne 34 points

6th Rundown Barry Rycroft 34 points

7th Rundown: Kevin Kerrin 32 points

8th Rundown Rob Unverzagt 32 points

NTP Men: No 9/18 John Wilson

Ladies:

1st Rundown: Kerry Herrod 31 points

2nd Rundown: Lorraine Michel 31 points

NTP Ladies: 2nd shot No 9/18 Lorraine Michel

Mug Award: Jewel Hartmann

The next event is at Kumbia on 21 January. Names in to the Captain by 8.30am for a 9.00am Start.