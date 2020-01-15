Vets tee off for 2020
South Burnett Veterans golf has made its return in 2020 with competitors teeing off at the Wondai Golf Course yesterday.
Warm and windy conditions didn’t deter Catch Catchpole who took the win on 38 points, followed by a close second with David Wicks on 37.
Lyn Rycroft took first place for the ladies finishing on 34 points.
In other results:
Men
1st Rundown: Ben Rogan 36 points
2nd Rundown: Bob Holmes 34 points
3rd Rundown: Ron Quinlan 34 points
4th Rundown: James Wright 34 points
5th Rundown: Dennis Byrne 34 points
6th Rundown Barry Rycroft 34 points
7th Rundown: Kevin Kerrin 32 points
8th Rundown Rob Unverzagt 32 points
NTP Men: No 9/18 John Wilson
Ladies:
1st Rundown: Kerry Herrod 31 points
2nd Rundown: Lorraine Michel 31 points
NTP Ladies: 2nd shot No 9/18 Lorraine Michel
Mug Award: Jewel Hartmann
The next event is at Kumbia on 21 January. Names in to the Captain by 8.30am for a 9.00am Start.