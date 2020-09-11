Victorian cases fall for second straight day

Victorian daily coronavirus cases have fallen for the second straight day with 43 new infections and nine deaths recorded.

Victorian daily coronavirus cases have fallen for the second straight day with 43 new infections and nine deaths recorded.

Victoria has recorded 43 new coronavirus infections, as daily cases fall for the second straight day.

The cases figure is lower than Thursday's 51, which fell from 76 the day before.

Nine more people have died from the virus, taking the state's death toll since the start of the pandemic to 710.

The total number of coronavirus cases recorded in Victoria since the start of the pandemic is about 19,750.

The average daily case number for metropolitan Melbourne has fallen this week and sat at 70.1 on Tuesday, down from the high 80s earlier this week. In regional Victoria it was 4.5.

Melburnians exercise in Birrarung Marr park during stage 4 COVID-19 lockdown in Melbourne: NCA NewsWire/ David Crosling

The daily average case number is calculated by averaging out the number of new cases over the past 14 days.

The 14-day rolling average for mystery cases from an unknown source is 154 for metropolitan Melbourne and eight for regional Victoria.

Metropolitan Melbourne must reach an average daily case rate of between 30 and 50 cases over the preceding fortnight to trigger an easing of restrictions from September 28.

In regional Victoria it must be less than five to trigger an easing of stage 3 restrictions.

The figures were released by the Department of Health and Human Services over Twitter on Wednesday morning, with more detail expected later at the Premier's media conference.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Vic cases fall for second straight day