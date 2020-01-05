Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Vic, NSW blazes could merge into monster ‘mega-fire’

by Staff writers
5th Jan 2020 7:33 AM

 

Victorians were last night being flown by helicopter out of bushfire disaster zones, with the state on the edge of a "mega-fire" emergency.

A blaze which ripped through Corryong for a second time was moving north towards a fire that has wreaked havoc in New South Wales.

Authorities warned that despite easing weather conditions the danger was far from over.

A new threat in Omeo in the state's northeast resulted in about 50 people being removed by army helicopters and several houses were confirmed as lost.

RECAP YESTERDAY'S COVERAGE

As an unprecedented state of disaster last night was in place:

• 53 fires were still burning out of control;

Six people were missing, down from 21; and

Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday deployed thousands of army reservists to help with the national bushfire emergency.

Follow the live updates here.

More Stories

Show More
bushfires editors picks mega-fire

Just In

    Houses burn in ghost towns

    Houses burn in ghost towns
    • 5th Jan 2020 6:22 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shocking SPER debt total owed in the South Burnett

        premium_icon Shocking SPER debt total owed in the South Burnett

        News More than 12,500 of the region’s residents started the year with SPER debts hanging over their heads. Find out which towns had the highest debt levels.

        BY THE NUMBERS: South Burnett economy on the rise

        premium_icon BY THE NUMBERS: South Burnett economy on the rise

        Business New figures show the South Burnett reached a historical high in economic growth.

        Passionate community member sets sights on top job

        premium_icon Passionate community member sets sights on top job

        Politics Abigail Andersson reveals why she wants to be the next mayor of the South...

        NEW OWNERS: Meet the family revamping iconic Pie Van

        premium_icon NEW OWNERS: Meet the family revamping iconic Pie Van

        Business Meet the latest owners working to bring the popular business back to life.