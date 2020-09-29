Menu
Victoria records 10 new virus cases

by Anthony Piovesan
29th Sep 2020 9:07 AM

 

Victoria has recorded 10 new coronavirus cases and seven more deaths on Tuesday, the Department of Health confirmed.

It comes after the state recorded five infections on Monday, the lowest daily figure since June 12.

The state's death toll is now 794.

The consistently low numbers mean Melbourne's crucial 14-day average remains firmly below 20, standing at 18.2.

Fitted face masks are going to be mandatory in Victoria with face shields and bandannas soon to be banned. Picture: David Crosling/NCA NewsWire
Regional Victoria's 14 day average is 0.6. There are 27 cases of an unknown source in metropolitan Melbourne and none across regional Victoria.

It comes after Premier Daniel Andrew eased some of Melbourne's harsh lockdown measures on Sunday, with the city's curfew scrapped.

About 127,000 Melburnians will be able to return to work from Monday, while residents will be permitted to meet outside in groups of up to five people from two households.

Primary school students will also be able to return to the classroom from October 12.

If cases remain low the Premier expected Melbourne to take the third step on the state's COVID-19 recovery road map on October 19, a week earlier than originally scheduled.

