Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Victoria records 13 new virus cases

by Anthony Piovesan
30th Sep 2020 8:53 AM

 

Victoria has recorded 13 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths on Wednesday, the Department of Health confirmed.

The state's death toll is now 798.

The consistently low infection numbers mean Melbourne's crucial 14-day average remains firmly below 20, standing at 16.4.

Regional Victoria's 14 day average is 0.3.

There are 21 cases of an unknown source in metropolitan Melbourne and none across regional Victoria.

Premier Daniel Andrew eased some of Melbourne's harsh lockdown measures on Sunday, with the city's curfew scrapped.

About 127,000 Melburnians returned to work on Monday, while residents are now permitted to meet outside in groups of up to five people from two households.

Primary school students will also be able to return to the classroom from October 12.

If cases remain low the Premier expected Melbourne to take the third step on the state's COVID-19 recovery road map on October 19, a week earlier than originally scheduled.

 

Originally published as Victoria records 13 new virus cases

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        It’s snake season, here’s what you need to know to stay safe

        Premium Content It’s snake season, here’s what you need to know to stay safe

        News SOUTH Burnett snake catcher Christian Andersen chats with the South Burnett Times about what you need to know as the snakes come out to play.

        CRIME WRAP: Crimes that shook the South Burnett this month

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Crimes that shook the South Burnett this month

        News LISTED here are some of the most shocking, frightening, and in some cases...

        $95m invested into Burnett Hwy not enough, says MP

        Premium Content $95m invested into Burnett Hwy not enough, says MP

        Politics Despite nearly $96 million being spent on upgrades to the Burnett Highway in the...

        Tennis star’s beautiful tribute to Burnett game-changer

        Premium Content Tennis star’s beautiful tribute to Burnett game-changer

        News DAPHNE Fancutt changed the game of tennis on and off the court, inspiring and...