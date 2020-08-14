Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

OUTBREAK GROWS: Victoria records 372 cases, 14 deaths

14th Aug 2020 8:57 AM

 

 

Authorities in Victoria have confirmed 372 new infections and 14 deaths linked to the disease. It comes after the 287 new cases and eight deaths yesterday. 

 

More to come

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks victoria

Just In

    Woolies’ new virus tactic

    Woolies’ new virus tactic
    • 14th Aug 2020 7:53 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mundubbera girls turning hobbies into business

        Premium Content Mundubbera girls turning hobbies into business

        Business THE two hobby enthusiasts decided to go out on their own after seeing the shop front vacant for months.

        Queensland’s bucket list plan to save jobs

        Premium Content Queensland’s bucket list plan to save jobs

        Employment QLD unemployment worst in the country

        Frecklington responds to border closure stance criticism

        Premium Content Frecklington responds to border closure stance criticism

        Politics Opposition leader Deb Frecklington has rejected claims her border stance helped...

        Young woman flown to hospital after serious horse fall

        Premium Content Young woman flown to hospital after serious horse fall

        Breaking Paramedics rushed to the rural property in the North Burnett after the fall.