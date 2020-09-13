Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Victoria records 41 new virus cases

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
13th Sep 2020 8:52 AM

 

Victoria has recorded 41 new virus cases on Sunday after the state recorded the lowest number in three months a day earlier.

On the day strict lockdown measures were originally drafted to ease, seven deaths have also been reported.

On Saturday, Victoria recorded 37 new coronavirus infections, which was the lowest daily increase since June 26.

The Sunday tally is lower than Friday's 43, which fell from 51 the day before.

 

Sunday, September 13 was the date Victoria's harsh six-week lockdown was supposed to end, and some changes will come into effect from midnight tonight.

Premier Daniel Andrews is expected to front the media later in the day.

It comes as a second day of anti-lockdown protests are planned for Victoria on Sunday, after 14 people were charged and 51 fined on Saturday.

Protesters are expected to reveal the location of today's anti-lockdown rally after 10.30am.

 

 

Originally published as Victoria records 41 new virus cases

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ratepayers unique protest song against water price hike

        Premium Content Ratepayers unique protest song against water price hike

        Council News A passionate South Burnett rate payer has taken her protest to the next level, writing and recording a 4 minute song.

        Saints overpower Swans in final round clash

        Premium Content Saints overpower Swans in final round clash

        AFL SOUTH Burnett put on a strong display against the Dalby Swans in the last round...

        Kingaroy man caught carrying meth, knife on main street

        Premium Content Kingaroy man caught carrying meth, knife on main street

        Crime A Kingaroy man was observed by police acting strangely on Haly Street before a...

        Elderly Burnett couple denied life changing grant via text

        Premium Content Elderly Burnett couple denied life changing grant via text

        Politics Despite being eligible for a life changing government grant, this Burnett couple...