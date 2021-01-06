Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Victoria has recorded one new coronavirus case and another two in hotel quarantine as more than 37,000 people were tested.
Victoria has recorded one new coronavirus case and another two in hotel quarantine as more than 37,000 people were tested.
Health

Victoria records one new local case

by Jack Paynter
6th Jan 2021 7:49 AM

Victoria has recorded one new locally acquired cases of coronavirus on Wednesday as 37,509 of people were tested in the past 24 hours.

The Department of Health and Human Services also confirmed two new cases in returned international travellers.

There are 41 active cases of COVID-19 across the state, 28 of which are locally acquired cases.

It comes after three locally acquired cases were also recorded on Tuesday, all linked to the Black Rock outbreak.

Police Minister Lisa Neville said on Tuesday having all cases linked to the Black Rock cluster meant Victorians could be confident the outbreak was being well managed.

The DHHS said all of Victoria's locally acquired cases were linked to the Black Rock restaurant outbreak and were spread across 14 households.

She said delays at testing sites due to such a high demand over the past week had reduce to between 60 to 90 minutes on average.

"If I can encourage you to keep watch of those exposure sites, if you've been to one of those exposure sites during the times listed or if you have any symptoms, continue to go out and get tested," she said.

 

 

There are now more than 200 testing centres in operation across Victoria, including new testing sites in areas where large numbers of close contacts and exposure sites have been identified.

More than 1300 close contacts are being monitored across the state, including 900 primary close contacts and 400 secondary close contacts.

The DHHS said the close contacts were located in the local government areas of Bayside, Casey, Kingston, Monash, Whitehorse, Stonnington, Maroondah, Boroondara, Glen Eira, South Gippsland and East Gippsland.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Victoria records one new local case

coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Animal cruelty complaints fall across the Burnett in 2020

        Premium Content Animal cruelty complaints fall across the Burnett in 2020

        Pets & Animals While across the board, complaints about animal cruelty to the RSPCA have fallen, some town’s numbers remain worryingly high. FULL DETAILS:

        Kingaroy Hospital ramps up COVID safety measures

        Premium Content Kingaroy Hospital ramps up COVID safety measures

        Health Kingaroy Hospital is taking extra measures to keep the community COVID safe amid...

        Court hears horror texts: 'Tell your mum I'll rape her'

        Premium Content Court hears horror texts: 'Tell your mum I'll rape her'

        Crime An alleged domestic violence offender covered his ears in a Queensland court when...

        NAMED: Everyone facing Murgon Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content NAMED: Everyone facing Murgon Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here are the 28 names due to appear before Murgon Magistrates Court today