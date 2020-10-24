Menu
Victoria records seven new virus cases

by Jack Paynter
24th Oct 2020 8:54 AM

 

Victoria has recorded seven new virus cases and no further deaths on Saturday.

Melbourne's all-important 14-day coronavirus average has not hit five - meaning lockdown restrictions could be further eased on Sunday.

Regional Victoria's average is 0.2. There are 10 mystery cases in metropolitan Melbourne and none in regional Victoria.

Four of the new coronavirus cases were detected in Melbourne's north as the cluster linked to East Preston Islamic College continues to grow.

The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed on Saturday morning there had been four new infections in the Preston area.

One of the new cases is a student at East Preston Islamic College.

Victorian health authorities have urged all East Preston Islamic College and Croxton School families and staff to get tested immediately, even if they don't have any symptoms and to stay home until they get their results.

The health department said both schools would remain closed for the next two weeks.

A drive-through testing centre will also be opened at East Preston Islamic College from Saturday.

There are currently 10 testing sites in the Hume, Banyule and Darebin council areas with additional pop-up centres to be opened in coming days.

The health department said a number of secondary close contacts at Sirius College and Ilim College are also being tested as they are connected to separate close contacts who will be tested again over the weekend.

 

Cars queue up for a COVID-19 test at a pop-up test site at Broadmeadows Central in Melbourne’s north. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Daniel Pockett
The health department said in a statement they are working closely with community and faith leaders from across Melbourne to ensure everyone is aware of the importance of getting tested.

Victoria's Commander of Testing and Community Engagement, Jeroen Weimar, said he is grateful for the community's response and the support of the community leaders.

He said he held several sessions over the last two days to listen and act on the advice from leading community members.

"I would like to acknowledge the hard work of the East Preston Islamic College which is has taken the precaution to close for the next 14 days and providing regular updates to their students and families," Mr Weimar said.

"The college is leading their community through this difficult time and is to be commended."

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health victoria

