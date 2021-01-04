Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Victoria's coronavirus cluster source remains unfound
News

Victoria records three new cases

by Anthony Piovesan
4th Jan 2021 9:05 AM

Victoria has recorded three new locally acquired cases of coronavirus on Monday as 32,468 Victorians were tested in the past 24 hours.

The Department of Health also confirmed one new case in overseas arrivals.

There are 36 active COVID-19 cases across the state.

It comes as health officials revealed a plan for a zero-case day by as early as this weekend as they look to ease restrictions by mid-January.

Under the state's COVID response strategy, multiple consecutive days of zero new cases could see a lifting of restrictions.

This would mean the limit on private gatherings could be eased back to 30 by mid-January after being reduced to 15.

People would also no longer have to wear masks indoors outside their homes.

Originally published as Victoria records three new cases

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUSTED: Burnouts, drug drives mark poor start to new year

        Premium Content BUSTED: Burnouts, drug drives mark poor start to new year

        Crime As 2020 ticked over into 2021, five locals had already managed to secure themselves a court date for the coming months.

        It’s a boy! Meet the South Burnett’s first baby born in 2021

        Premium Content It’s a boy! Meet the South Burnett’s first baby born in 2021

        Community Tegan Hatley and Matthew Silburn welcome the South Burnett’s first baby of 2021.

        Kingaroy’s 99+ ATAR students share their secrets to success

        Premium Content Kingaroy’s 99+ ATAR students share their secrets to success

        Education Kingaroy State High School highest ATAR scorers share their secrets to a near...

        FRESH FACED OFFENDERS: Burnett teen crimes exposed in 2020

        Premium Content FRESH FACED OFFENDERS: Burnett teen crimes exposed in 2020

        Crime Here’s a list of some of the young offenders who found themselves before South...