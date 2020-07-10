Victorian suburbs that are worst hit

Drivers getting tested for COVID-19 at the drive-thru clinic at the Royal Melbourne Showgrounds. Picture: Andrew Henshaw

Drivers getting tested for COVID-19 at the drive-thru clinic at the Royal Melbourne Showgrounds. Picture: Andrew Henshaw

Victoria has recorded an "ugly" number of new coronavirus cases today.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed that there had been 288 new cases, bringing the state's total to 3397, which has it overtaking NSW as the state with the highest number of cases.

Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said there had been continuing hot spots in the north-west corridor in particular.

In recent days there has been an uptick in the suburbs Roxburgh Park, Craigieburn and Truganina.

"People in those areas in particular should bear in mind that any symptoms, really, should prompt you to be testing," Prof Sutton said.

"You should not be seeing other people, (you) should be at home, you should be isolating and getting tested."

Mr Sutton said there was no room for complacency.

"Yes, certainly 288 new cases today is a pretty ugly number," he said.

He said the effect of Melbourne's six-week lockdown would only be seen in the next week or two.

Mr Andrews also noted that the state conducted 37,588 COVID-19 tests yesterday, the single biggest day of testing by a considerable margin.

"The sheer volume of testing we are doing, I am confident by that. That is a massive number of tests," he said.

"To get those taken and get them processed, that means you will find more virus because we know the virus is out there across metropolitan Melbourne.

"The key point here is to acknowledge that these numbers will need to increase, they will need to get to a peak before it is we can stabilise them and drive them down."

Drivers getting tested for COVID-19 at the drive-thru clinic at the Royal Melbourne Showgrounds. Picture: Andrew Henshaw

Mr Andrews urged everyone to play their part in containing the virus.

"Please do the right thing this weekend," he said.

"If we all moderate our behaviour, if we stay at home and we follow the rules and get tested when we're sick, if we don't go out and about our business as usual if we are sick, then we will pull this up, we will bring a sense of control to this.

"It won't happen by accident and it won't happen just because of luck. It will be the contribution each of us make."

Originally published as Victorian suburbs that are worst hit