Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
After scouring the area for nearly an hour, the chopper crew spotted a group of SES personnel with the lost woman. Photo/RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.
After scouring the area for nearly an hour, the chopper crew spotted a group of SES personnel with the lost woman. Photo/RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.
News

VIDEO: Amazing moment lost hiker is found by rescuers

Holly Cormack
11th Jan 2021 3:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman was found safe and well after spending a night lost in a North Burnett national park.

It's believed the woman, aged in her 60s, had been bushwalking with several other people yesterday afternoon, when she became separated from the group.

Queensland Police Service (QPS) officers started searching for her in Mount Walsh National Park last night.

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter and State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers were called in to join the search effort this morning.

After scouring the area for nearly an hour, the chopper crew spotted a group of SES personnel who had just found the woman near Coongara Rock.

"Luckily she was an experienced bushwalker, because it was really rugged terrain out there," RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Pilot Shaun Gillespie said.

A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) Flight Paramedic was winched down to the scene to assess the woman.

After determining she was medically well and able to walk out of the national park, the QAS Flight Paramedic was hoisted back up to the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue chopper and the crew returned to base just after 11:30am.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brisbane lockdown will end, masks to stay

        Premium Content Brisbane lockdown will end, masks to stay

        News Southeast Queensland’s three day lockdown will come to an end this evening after no new cases were recorded overnight, but many restrictions will remain.

        NAMED: Everyone facing Kingaroy Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content NAMED: Everyone facing Kingaroy Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here are the 45 names due to appear before Kingaroy Magistrates Court today.

        Information lockdown: govt won't reveal end to restrictions

        Premium Content Information lockdown: govt won't reveal end to restrictions

        Health Lockdown could continue despite zero cases being recorded

        Burnett man offers elderly women cash for sexual favours

        Premium Content Burnett man offers elderly women cash for sexual favours

        Crime ‘Suck my c--k’: A South Burnett sex pest offered up cash to two older ladies for...