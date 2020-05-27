VIDEO: Surfers save dog stranded in ocean waves

A surfer has been dubbed a hero after he saved a dog that fell off a kayak this week.

The owner of Efoil GC was casually surfing and filming in Currumbin on Monday but on his way back to shore he was involved in rescuing a distressed dog from an overturned kayak.

"I don't want to be glorified for the rescue but I desperately want to send a strong warning to others," surfer Vasco Vellez said.

"It was such a bizarre thing but they shouldn't have been out there fishing with a dog.

"You also shouldn't be out in a kayak in five foot surf.

"Someone was helping the people in the kayak but their dog started swimming out to sea.

"I saw the dog and called him over.

"I then tried to get him on my surfboard but he just wanted to put his paws around my neck.

"It's amazing animals know what do to do in these situations."

Mr Vellez said the people in the kayak were saved by surfers and lifeguards soon arrived.

"I am an efoil instructor and I see people taking unnecessary risks all the time because they don't know or they don't care," the Broadbeach Waters man said.

"I didn't realise I filmed what happened but now I want people to watch this footage and make sure they make sensible plans before going out into the ocean. It can be so dangerous."

The surfer, who is the first instructor in Australia to teach efoiling, has also been delivering fresh Alfresco Italian wood fire pizzas via his Efoil on Coast waterways during the coronavirus pandemic.

