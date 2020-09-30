Menu
The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew has airlifted a woman to hospital after she slipped and fell while bushwalking today. Photo/RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.
News

VIDEO: Injured bushwalker flown to safety after fall

Holly Cormack
30th Sep 2020 5:40 PM
A WOMAN has been flown to hospital after she slipped and fell while bushwalking this afternoon.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was sent to the scene, north of Monto, around 1.15pm today.

The pilot landed the aircraft in a nearby clearing, before the aircrew officer and Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) Flight Paramedic walked into the forest to find the injured woman.


The woman, aged in her sixties, was carried out of the bushland by State Emergency Service (SES) and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) personnel.

She was transferred into a QAS ambulance and driven to the waiting helicopter.

The woman was then flown to Bundaberg Hospital with a lower limb injury.

She travelled in a stable condition.

