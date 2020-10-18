VIDEO: JT’s message of resilience to the South Burnett

NRL legend Johnathan Thurston stopped by Murgon and Cherbourg today as part of the 'Beyond the Nest' program in the South Burnett. For residents who couldn't be there to meet him in person, Johnathan recorded this personal message just for you. Photo/Holly Cormack.

RETIRED NRL legend, Johnathan Thurston, stopped by Murgon and Cherbourg today to share his message of resilience during hardship to South Burnett rugby league fans - and share a few of his best game-time tips.

Delivered by QLD Health and funded by Darling Downs and West Moreton Primary Health Network, the event came about when councillor Kathy Duff reached out to Murgon Mustangs president Scott Prendergast.

The idea was for Thurston and the JT Academy to bring their message of ‘community resilience’ to the South Burnett and encourage people to have those important conversations surrounding mental health, particularly due to the strain of ongoing drought and COVID-19.

The struggle to destigmatise mental health is a personal passion for Thurston, who has himself seen some dark times and sought help to get him through.

For those who couldn’t be there, JT recorded this message for you:

Stay tuned for full-coverage tomorrow.