Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NRL legend Johnathan Thurston stopped by Murgon and Cherbourg today as part of the 'Beyond the Nest' program in the South Burnett. For residents who couldn't be there to meet him in person, Johnathan recorded this personal message just for you. Photo/Holly Cormack.
NRL legend Johnathan Thurston stopped by Murgon and Cherbourg today as part of the 'Beyond the Nest' program in the South Burnett. For residents who couldn't be there to meet him in person, Johnathan recorded this personal message just for you. Photo/Holly Cormack.
Community

VIDEO: JT’s message of resilience to the South Burnett

Holly Cormack
18th Oct 2020 4:37 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RETIRED NRL legend, Johnathan Thurston, stopped by Murgon and Cherbourg today to share his message of resilience during hardship to South Burnett rugby league fans - and share a few of his best game-time tips.

Delivered by QLD Health and funded by Darling Downs and West Moreton Primary Health Network, the event came about when councillor Kathy Duff reached out to Murgon Mustangs president Scott Prendergast.

The idea was for Thurston and the JT Academy to bring their message of ‘community resilience’ to the South Burnett and encourage people to have those important conversations surrounding mental health, particularly due to the strain of ongoing drought and COVID-19.

The struggle to destigmatise mental health is a personal passion for Thurston, who has himself seen some dark times and sought help to get him through.

For those who couldn’t be there, JT recorded this message for you:

Stay tuned for full-coverage tomorrow.

johnathan thurston jt academy mental health and wellbeing
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Ridiculous’ cost of dogs during pandemic

        Premium Content 'Ridiculous’ cost of dogs during pandemic

        News Pet prices have tripled in the last 12 months, with prospective owners paying “exorbitant” prices to get their hands on sought-after breeds.

        Intoxicated Nanango man allegedly tried to outrun police

        Premium Content Intoxicated Nanango man allegedly tried to outrun police

        Crime Despite being given several warnings to stop he continued drinking

        The real powerhouses behind Qld politics

        Premium Content The real powerhouses behind Qld politics

        Politics Queensland’s election campaign is not all posing and promises,

        WHAT’S ON: 5 unmissable events in the Burnett this weekend

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: 5 unmissable events in the Burnett this weekend

        Whats On FROM celebrity appearances to some fancy flying with model planes, here are five...